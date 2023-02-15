Guardiola: We have to be able to read the game in key title clash against Arsenal

London, UK | Xinhua | Premier League leaders, Arsenal entertain second-placed Manchester City on Wednesday night in what could be the decisive match of the season.

Arsenal go into the game with their lead at the top of the table cut to three points after a 1-0 defeat to Everton and a 1-1 draw at home to Brentford on Saturday raised doubts over the depth of their squad and also their mental toughness in the title race.

Manchester City traveled after blowing Aston Villa away in the first half of their 3-1 win at the weekend, but with significant doubts over the fitness of striker Erling Haaland, who was replaced at halftime in that match with a thigh problem.

City are also surrounded by controversy after the Premier League last week charged them with over 100 cases of breaching financial fair-play regulations – although it is likely to be at least a year (and probably more) before the investigation reaches a verdict.

Adding to the drama is the fact that Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta used to be assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and speaking to the press on Tuesday, Guardiola said he was expecting a tough game.

“So far they are the best team in the Premier League, they made an incredible first leg of the league,” he said, adding that his players would have to “try to read the game we’re going to play. It will be a big, big battle. In the departments, you have to be ready.”

Guardiola added that he wasn’t certain if Haaland would be fit. “We train this afternoon, I don’t know,” commented the Manchester City coach, who explained he had apologized to Steven Gerrard over comments he made at the end of last week over the financial allegations against his club.

“I am ashamed of myself,” he commented after saying Gerrard slipping in a key moment in a match against Chelsea in 2014 had helped City win that season’s Premier League title.