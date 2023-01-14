Guardiola urges team to ‘recover who you are’

✳ TODAY

Manchester, UK | Man city.com | Pep Guardiola has told his team to ‘recover who you are’ as his head into this weekend’s exciting derby match with Manchester United.

Guardiola was not happy with the performance in the 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Southampton, describing it after the game as a ‘bad night’.

As Manchester City now return to Premier League action this weekend, they are five points behind Arsenal heading into the clash at Old Trafford.

But Guardiola stressed in his pre-match press conference that he’s not focused on the chase for the Premier League title right now but instead wants a strong display from his team against his neighbours.

He said: “There are many games still to play. Of course, it’s an important week. We play United. We cannot deny it. It will be next Thursday against Spurs. But there are many games left to play.

“I don’t care, after what happened at Southampton, it’s the last thing I’m worried about – the titles or this kind of thing. It’s to recover who you are day, week, day, week, day, week – game by game. This is what we have to do.

“In important games this season, in the important ones, we were there – in all competitions.”

Of course, City face a rejuvenated United under Erik ten Hag, having won the last eight matches in all competitions.

Guardiola is expecting an ‘attractive match’ on Saturday.

Asked how much United have improved, he added: “A lot. It’s normal. A new manager arrived and obviously the improvement of the team is clear, not just results but everything.

“I had the feeling every time I have been in Old Trafford or they came here it is a difficult side.

“Always an attractive game because both teams want to win the game, with quality players on both sides. Top class managers! It will be a good game.”