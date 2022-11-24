Guardiola extends stay at Manchester City to 2025

Manchester, England | Xinhua | Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year contract to extend his stay at the club to the summer of 2025, the Premier League reigning champions announced on Wednesday.

Guardiola, 51, has won 11 major trophies including four of the last five Premier League titles since his arrival at the Etihad in 2016.

“I am so pleased to be staying at Manchester City for another two years,” Guardiola was quoted by the club’s website. “I can’t say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me. I am happy and comfortable here. I have everything I need to do my job as best as possible.”

Manchester City is second in the table, five points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal after 14 games. “I still have the feeling there is more we can achieve together and that is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies,” said Guardiola.