Guard linked to Kabowa septic tank double murders arrested

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police has finally arrested Geoffrey Duku, the fourth suspect linked to the Kabowa septic tank double murders. The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, says that Duku who has been at large for the last two weeks was picked up from his hideout in Ndeba areas.

Duku was a security guard at the residence of city businessman Charles Tumwine in Simbwa zone of Kabowa-Ndeba, in Rubaga Division where two bodies were recovered from a septic tank on January 29th, 2022 and February 3rd 2022.

He has been on the run since police first recovered the body of Patrick Turyasingura. The postmortem shows that Turyasingura was strangled to death before his body was dropped in the septic tank. This prompted police to arrest Charles Tumwine, his wife Naomi Tumwine and Norman Muhangi, a family member.

On February 3rd, 2022, detectives from Katwe Police station recovered human remains from the same septic tank when they went to reconstruct the crime scene. The deceased is yet to be identified. However, investigators believe the remains belong to Roland Akaturinda who disappeared from Tumwine’s home in 2020.

Kabowa police post entered a case of a missing person. A detective told URN that they are waiting to collect samples from one of Akaturinda’s relatives for DNA testing.

“We sent a team to Isingiro district to get a DNA sample from the mother of Roland, to see whether it can match with the remains we recovered. That’s when we shall be able to identify if the remains belong to Akaturinda,” the officer said.

According to Owoyesigyire, they intend to interrogate Duku to to get his side of the story about the two murders.

James Musazi, the chairperson, Simbwa zone believes that Duku knows what transpired on the fateful night when the second victim was killed.

However, Tumwine and his wife have since distanced themselves from the murder claiming that their house was under renovation when Turyasingura was killed. They claim only their employees, Turyasingura and Duku were staying in the house then.

URN