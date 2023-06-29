Growing businesses with strong relationships

Elevating organisations requires strategic tactics that focus on engaging with important stakeholders

COMMENT | HENRY MUWAGA | Relationships need a lot of work. This applies whether it is a personal or professional relationship. Imagine you are a business owner who wants to expand your organisation’s reach and achieve sustainable business growth then it is imperative to understand that building strong relationships with other organisations is a key ingredient to your success. And this is where key account management comes into play.

It is a strategic tactic that focuses on engaging with important stakeholders to understand your market, meet customer demands, and thrive in your industry.

Focusing on professional relationships, or what I would call stakeholder engagement, is a vital multi-dimensional process that enables organisations to better understand their markets, meet customer demands, and ultimately thrive in their industries. Companies need to be willing to put themselves out there to connect with their customers and other individuals or organisations within their business ecosystem.

That is why, in today’s fiercely competitive business landscape, organisations are continuously seeking ways to stand out, retain their customers, and drive sustainable growth. As an account manager in your organisation, you ought to take a proactive approach to building mutually beneficial relationships within your industry.

Think of it this way: when you are building relationships with other organisations, it’s not just about making transactions – it is about trust, collaboration, and having a shared vision for success. By engaging with key stakeholders from partner organisations and even customers, you can identify opportunities, leverage their expertise, and discover new business prospects.

Networking and building relationships are crucial in today’s interconnected world because they help you tap into valuable knowledge and resources, as well as provide linkages into potential partnerships.

Additionally, to succeed in key account management, you need to continuously improve your customer journey processes. This means actively listening to your customers, understanding their needs, and delivering value in form of usage discounts, partnership opportunities, promotions, giveaways, cash backs, gift hampers while constantly communicating with them. By keeping the lines of communication open with stakeholders, you can gather feedback and insights that will help you refine your products, services, and operations.

By making customer satisfaction a priority, you will earn their trust and become a trusted partner, giving you a competitive edge in the long run.

It is essential to make your organisation known and respected. Doing this involves consistently delivering reliable and innovative solutions that resonate with your customer’s needs. To achieve this, you should actively participate in industry events, forums, and digital platforms where you can showcase your expertise, capabilities, and connect with potential stakeholders. In doing so, you’ll build a strong reputation and increase your chances of forming reputable partnerships.

Stakeholder engagement is not just a luxury or nice-to-do activity, it’s a necessity, a must-do to say the least. It keeps you informed about market dynamics, technology advancements, and regulations that may impact your business negatively or spiral you to deliver a better bottom line. It also fosters a customer-centric mindset throughout your organisation, empowering your employees to prioritise customer needs. Actively engaging stakeholders builds loyalty, establishes long-lasting working relationships and in turn creates lifetime value that is mutually beneficial.

In order to have a comprehensive approach that involves building strong relationships, understanding your customers’ needs, and providing tailored solutions, it’s vital to carry out a sentiment analysis among your customers.

Regular communication, reviews, and feedback help the organisation stay aligned with their customers while addressing any challenges that may arise. Besides, investing in customer relationship management systems and tools can help you manage data efficiently and meet customer demands with precision.

Understanding your market and what customers want or need is crucial for effective key account management. This means investing in market research, analysing trends, and staying up-to-date with customer preferences. When you regularly engage with stakeholders, you can adapt quickly, stay ahead of the competition, and ultimately ensure customer satisfaction.

For your key account management efforts to yield desired fruits, it is important to have a robust strategy in place. This means aligning your key account objectives with your overall strategic goals, allocating resources wisely, and monitoring your progress along the way. Collaborating with your finance and operations teams will help optimise resource allocation and ensure sustainable returns on your investments. A well-defined strategy acts as a compass, guiding your organisation towards success in the world of key account management.

Henry Muwaga is the Head of DStv for Business at MultiChoice Uganda