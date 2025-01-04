Greater Masaka Region swears in new Khadi

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sheikh Badru Wassajja Kiruuta has been named the new Greater Masaka Muslim Regional Kadhi. He replaces Sheikh Hamis Sulait Ssentongo, who resigned his responsibilities last month after serving for two years.

Kiruuta’s appointment comes barely a year after he shifted his allegiance from the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council at Old Kampala, to join the breakaway faction that leads from Kibuli.

He has been entrusted to lead the Muslim community that pays allegiance to the Kibuli faction in the ten districts of the greater Masaka sub-region.

According to Sheikh Ndugga, the Chairperson of Masaka Muslim Council, the appointment committee has assigned the new regional Kadhi a primary duty of building cohesion among the faithful and safeguarding their properties in the area.

He observes that a replacement was selected after wide consultations with various stakeholders; by the regional council of prominent sheikhs who thoroughly examined the names of the prospective candidates that had proposed.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Kuruuta took the oath of service and pledged his utmost commitment to fulfilling his responsibilities. He says he will largely focus on forging unity among the Muslim community in the area and mobilizing for their social and economic transformation.

He appealed to the Muslims in the area to offer him the necessary support to enable him to execute his new responsibilities for the good of the faith.

While handing over office to his successor, Sheikh Ssentongo noted that he voluntarily stepped down from office for personal reasons, which he, did not expound on.

He challenged the new Kadhi to mobilize Muslims in the area to participate in the various livelihood improvement programs to avoid lagging in development.

Ahmed Mugera, the Masaka Municipality County Sheikh observed that the peaceful change of leadership symbolizes a landmark achievement among the Muslim community in the area.

He also urged the new Kadhi to emphasize strengthening morality among the youth, who he says are gradually sliding in social values.

*****

URN