Greater Arua gets 1,257 bicycles to mobilize for NRM

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The greater Arua area has received 1,257 bicycles to aid in mobilization of votes for NRM ahead of January 2021 general elections.

Of the bicycles delivered at Arua police grounds this morning, 529 were given to Arua city while 309 were given to Arua district and 419 were handed over to Terego district.

According to Joyce Amaguru, the NRM chairperson of greater Arua, the bicycles will be given to 471 villages and 58 parish NRM chairpersons in Arua city, 377 village and 42 parishes in Terego and 257 villages and 52 parish NRM chairpersons in Arua district.

Amaguru says the prompt fulfillment of President’s promise of the bicycles to the village and parish NRM chairpersons will help deliver victory to all NRM candidates standing for various positions.

Meanwhile Jackson Atima, the NRM parliamentary flag bearer for Arua Central Division says the bicycles have come in timely when their mobilizers quickly need to traverse every homestead and village to campaign for them. According to Atima, walking from one home to another to achieve the door-to-door campaign had become a problem to the grass root NRM chairpersons, and this time they are convinced all of them will swing into action to mobilize votes.

The bicycles are expected to be flagged off by the Arua city, district and Terego Resident District Commissioners tomorrow for giving out to the NRM village and parish chairpersons. A month ago, sub county NRM chairpersons were given motorcycles to do vote mobilization for the NRM candidates.

