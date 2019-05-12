Gov’t unveils oil advisory committee 

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has unveiled a seven member committee to offer strategic advice on oil resource investments as the Final Investment Decision by oil companies looms.

The Petroleum Fund Investment Advisory Committee (IAC) was inaugurated by the Minister of Finance Matia Kasaija at the ministry headquarters. The IAC was appointed by Kasaija in December in fulfillment of the requirement of section 67(2) of the Public Finance Management Act 2015.

The committee is expected to start work as soon as possible. Former chairman of Uganda Development Bank Samuel Sejaaka will lead the committee that includes Joseph Muvawala, the executive director of the National Planning Authority.

Others on the committee are Honey Malinga, Jennifer Bigirwa, Agnes Isharaza, David Wandera, and Saad Asmahaney. The committee is required to submit a quarterly report of its performance to the minister of finance.