Gov’t to support families of students killed in Kasese school attack

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government will give five million Shillings to each of the families of students who were killed during the attack on Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School in Kasese District.

Suspected ADF rebels attacked the school killing more than 40 students in the boarding section. The insurgents attacked the school at around 10:30 pm on Friday shortly after the students returned from the evening preps.

State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysostom Muyingo who visited the school late on Saturday said the government has an obligation to support those who are grieving and those undergoing treatment.

He added that the government will discuss how to support the school so that it can resume teaching as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, 17 bodies of boys have been taken to Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital for DNA testing after they were burnt beyond recognition. The other bodies were taken to Bwera General Hospital and will be handed over to the families on Sunday.

In her message delivered on Friday night, the Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni said she has no doubt that the perpetrators that killed the Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School students will be got and brought to book.

*****

URN