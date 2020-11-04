Gov’t to release first batch of Rwenzururu royal guards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government is set to release part of the Rwenzururu royal guards who have been in jail since 2016, URN has learnt. The royal guards were picked when the army raided Rwenzururu Kingdom palace on November 27, 2016, leading to the death of more than 100 people.

The army also picked the Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere, his officials and over 200 royal guards. The group was arraigned in court on charges of terrorism, treason, murder, attempted murder and theft among others.

They were remanded to prison. Although Mumbere and other kingdom officials were released on bail, the remaining suspects are still on remand. However, the newly appointed Rwenzururu Kingdom Prime Minister Joseph Kule Muranga says government has committed to releasing 147 royal guards resulting from various negotiations.

According to Muranga, the kingdom sought it wise to engage government for an out of court settlement.

Muranga says the government is set to secure 5 acres of land in Kasese to host the king’s palace as they continue discussions to pave way for Omusinga’s return.

A team from the government is expected in the district this week for further discussions including Mumbere’s return. The government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo confirmed to URN the ongoing discussions between the government and the Omusinga to ensure sanity returns to the region.

“Yes there are on-going discussions between the two parties and that is what I can confirm to you for now,” Opondo said.

Joseph Baguma from Lake Katwe sub county, whose two sons were arrested during the raid says the family has been undergoing through trauma in the last four years.

URN