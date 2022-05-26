Gov’t to construct primary schools in newly created town councils

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Education is set to construct four primary schools in the newly created town councils in Mbarara district. The town councils have been operational since the 2019/20 financial year.

The schools approved for construction are Nyabisirira Primary School in Nyabisirira town council, Kacerere Primary school in Rwanyamahembe town council, Rubindi Central primary school and Kabare primary school in Rubindi-Ruhumba town council.

Last month, the Ministry of Education and Sports wrote to the District Education Officers requesting them to present parishes/wards that do not have public or government-aided primary schools.

Janet Museveni, the Minister of Education in 2020 said that the government in the financial year 2019/2020, secured 483 Billion Shillings for the phased construction of primary and secondary schools per parish and sub-county without a government school.

Gabriel Ahimbisibwe the Mbarara District Education officer says the government will construct seven classrooms, a teacher’s office, and latrines. He adds that some of the infrastructures will be equipped to cater for students with physical disabilities.

According to Ahimibisibwe, each school is likely to cost over 1 billion shillings.

Justus Muhaire, the Chairperson Social Services Committee says that the construction of the schools will bring services closer to the people. He explains that the children in newly created town councils were facing the challenge of walking long distances to access schools that are in sub-counties.

Juliet Nabakooba the Vice-Chairperson of Mbarara district says it took them time to identify the wards in the new town councils and believes this will be of great purpose.

She says the increase in the population of school going children made the demand for more schools inevitable.

Herbert Rutahunga, an elder in Rwanyamahembe town council says many pupils have been walking more than 10 kilometers from these town councils to sub counties.

