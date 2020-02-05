Gov’t to compensate Lango war victims next finanicial year

Alebtong, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government will in the next financial year start compensating victims of war in Lango region. This is according to the State Minister for Northern Uganda Grace Freedom Kwiyucwiny, during the Abia Massacre Memorial prayers, held on Tuesday.

On February 5, 2004, about 300 rebels of the Lord’s Resistance Army-LRA raided Abia Internally Displaced People’s camp and killed 52 civilians and severely injured 70 others at Abia Trading centre in Alebtong district.

According to the Kwiyucwiny, the validation exercise of people affected by war is yet to be completed in Lango. She says that 20 billion Shillings has been budgeted for compensation.

Her comments followed a request by the Lango Paramount Chief for the parallel Tekwareo Lango group Eng. Dr Michael Odongo Okune to ensure that victims and survivors of war at Abia Sub County are compensated by the government.

Raphael Magezi, the Minister for Local Government donated one million Shillings to some victims and survivors. He asked the survivors to move on and focus on development instead of dwelling on the past.

The over 20 years of insurgency in Lango and Acholi sub-region left people with physical, psychological and social problems that the government has tried to address.

