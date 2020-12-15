Gov’t to carry out fresh mineral survey in Karamoja

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government intends to carry out a fresh aerial geological survey in Karamoja region.

The survey is meant to obtain up to date information about minerals existing in the region.

The survey that will cost about 86 Billion Shillings will start next month in the areas of Karamoja and Lamwo district.

Dr Isaiah Tumwikirize, the principal geophysicist at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development says the survey will last for one year and six months.

Early this year, Members of Parliament from Karamoja questioned a request by the government to borrow 20 million dollars meant for the survey. The MPs who included Hillary Lokwang for Ik County, Achia Remigio for Pian County and Rose Lilly Akello, the Woman MP for Karenga district said they were not sure if the money would be used for the intended purpose. Others expressed concern that they needed the government to first address the poverty situation in the region.

Currently, much of the mining in Karamoja is for marble, granite and limestone particularly in Moroto district. Artisanal mining especially for gold is widespread in the districts of Kaabong, Moroto, Abim and Kotido.

Elly Karuhanga, the chairperson of Uganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum emphasized the need for government to secure funding to carry out an aerial survey of the Karamoja region to determine the region’s mineral potential.

Karamoja constitutes 20 percent of Uganda’s land area and is reportedly the only part of the country that has not been thoroughly surveyed.

*****

URN