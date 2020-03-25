Govt suspends public transport to contain coronavirus

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Public transport will be suspended for the next 14 days, as one of the measures to control the spread of COVID-19 that has devastated the world. This was announced as one of the new measures announced by President Yoweri Museveni this evening a few hours after the Ministry of Health confirmed an increase in the number of people who have tested positive to COVID-19.

Museveni also banned the sale of non food items during this time, in order to ensure that movement of people is limited. He says only persons dealing in food items will be left to operate.

******

URN