Gov’t set to recruit 2500 teachers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ministry of Education and Sports is set to recruit 2,542 staff members for community schools that have since been taken over by the government.

Prof Samuel Luboga, Education Service Commission chairperson says 82 schools across the country will benefit from the recruitment as part of government’s efforts to ensure each sub-county has a public school.

According to Prof Luboga, each school will get 31 staff members including a headteacher and deputy, 23 classroom teachers and 6 support staff including the bursar, secretary, an enrolled nurse, library assistant and two laboratory assistants.

According to the ministry, each school has been allocated two slots for teachers in the core subjects of Mathematics, English, Physics, Biology, Chemistry.

The remaining subjects such as Swahili, business studies, entrepreneurship, physical education and religious education will receive one teacher per subject.

Each school will receive four teachers for the elective subjects that include Information, Communication and Technology (ICT), Agriculture, Art and Design and vernacular.

According to Prof. Luboga, government has completed constructing 18 seed secondary schools which are yet to be operationalized.

Muhammad Kaaya, the commissioner of education services says that while hiring, priority will be given to teachers who are currently working on local contracts with the schools.

Statistics obtained from the Education Ministry show that government has been able to recruit 9,612 staff for 356 seed schools since 2010 when the program was introduced. However, there are still staffing gaps given the high teacher-pupil ratio.

*****

URN