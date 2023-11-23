Govt seeks World Bank support to extend USMID Program

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has formally approached the World Bank requesting an extension of funding for projects under the Uganda Support for Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) program.

This request comes after Multiplex Construction Company Limited, the contractor responsible for works in Mbarara City, Ntungamo, and Kabale Municipalities, failed to complete the designated road construction within the agreed timeframe.

An inspection conducted by USMID officials revealed that roads awarded to Multiplex Construction Company Limited, including Bwankosa Road (0.76 kilometers), Bushekwire Road (0.34 kilometers), and a road connecting Kabale Diocesan Headquarters to the Katuna-Kabale-Mbarara Highway (2.47 kilometers), are only at 53 percent completion.

The scheduled completion of the sh21.722 billion roads project within one year has not been met, despite contract extensions.

Emmanuel Sentaro Byamugisha, the Mayor of Kabale Municipal Council expressed dismay at the situation during an evaluation meeting following the inspection.

Sheilah Naturinda, USMID Communication Specialist, confirmed that the government has formally requested a one-year extension from the World Bank due to the incomplete projects. Furthermore, USMID and Kabale Municipality were awaiting an adjudication ruling to decide whether to terminate the contractor’s involvement.

However, the ruling has favored the contractor in Ntungamo and Mbarara projects, allowing work to continue until the program’s conclusion.

Naturinda outlined that after the program ends in December, retention funds may be provided to the contractor to progress the works to 70 percent completion. At this stage, roads could be handed over while the government explores options to secure additional funds for full completion.

The delay caused by Multiplex Construction Company Limited has provoked dissatisfaction among locals and political leaders in Kabale municipality.

Angry residents protested in August, blocking the Deputy Inspector General of Government, Patricia Achan Okiria, during an inspection of Rushoroza road, citing the contractor’s alleged lack of progress.

Additionally, Kabale Diocese, led by Bishop Calistus Rubaramira, has threatened fundraising efforts to independently pave Rushoroza roads.

Engineer Moses Bossa, Director of Multiplex Construction Company Limited, attributed the delay to design alterations and challenges in obtaining a permit from the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) to quarry stones in Ntungamo district for the road construction phase.

****

URN