Gov’t seeks more time to present electoral reforms

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has sought more time to present its status of preparedness to table electoral reforms before parliament. Last week, the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga summoned the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, General Kahinda Otafiire over the delayed presentation of electoral reforms.

She said there is need for government to present the necessary electoral reform to allow parliament to handle them in time to avoid a stampede. Kadaga directed Otafiire to appear on the floor of Parliament today and update the house on the progress of the electoral reforms.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Government Chief Whip, Ruth Nankabirwa took to the floor of parliament, saying the minister who was away from the house had requested for more time to present a statement on Thursday.

Kadaga granted the request insisting that the minister presents the government position on the matter on Thursday without fail.

In 2016, Supreme Court judges led by Chief Justice Bart Katureebe while delivering their judgment in the Amama Mbabazi Versus Kaguta Museveni and 2 Others Presidential Election Petition made pronouncements about outstanding electoral reforms.

They made 10 recommendations aimed at creating reforms that will guarantee free and fair presidential elections in 2021 and beyond. They directed the Attorney General (AG), who is the chief government legal adviser to follow up the recommendations and report back to court within two years.

Some of the recommendations included extending the filing and determination period of presidential election petitions to 60 days to enable the concerned parties and court to adequately prepare and present their case, enacting a law to bar the involvement of public servants from meddling in elections and punishment of media houses, which refuse to grant equal airtime to all presidential candidates among others.

URN