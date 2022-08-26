Gov’t response to Mbale floods was prompt: Nabbanja

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja has dismissed part of the report of the Opposition on disasters in the Elgon region that fault government for acting with negligence during the recent floods that hit Mbale city.

Nabbanja said government had not only provided relief items but was also in the process of purchasing land for persons displaced by the floods.

“Government is partnering with Give Directly, an international non- governmental organization to provide cash transfers for purchasing land in safer areas within the Elgon area for 4,000 households,” she said.

The Premier said government will purchase land for 2,050 households in Bududa, 900 in Manafwa, 500 in Namisindwa and 550 in Sironko districts.

Government has mobilized extra support from both local and international parties who have donated food and non-food items, Nabbanja revealed.

“We mobilized donations from UNICEF, Uganda Red Cross, Uganda Muslim Supreme Council which included four tons of salt, 30 tons of posho, 20 ton rice, 10 tons of beans, four tons of sugar, 2000 bars of soap, 2000 blankets and 2000 mattresses,” said Nabbanja.

She said the Opposition was wrong in accusing her office of inadequate and slow paced updates and situational reports on the floods.

“It is on record that I updated this House on 02 August 2022 on the situation in the Elgon region in addition to my updates I presented earlier,” said Nabbanja.

On the capacity of government to address disasters, the Premier said they are on course with provision of funds to district disaster management committees, training of committee and establishment of regional hubs.

On the allegation that SINO Uganda Mbale Industrial Park was a significant contributor to the floods, Nabbanja said government has restored energy and as a result six out of 10 factories which were devastated by the floods are now functional.

She said government has charged the ministries in charge of water, works and agriculture to provide follow-up support including repair of bridges, restoration of farmlands, reconstruction of schools and consideration of long-term interventions.