Govt relief food reaches 25,548 people in Kampala, Wakiso

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 25,000 people in the districts of Kampala and Wakiso have received relief food from the government over the last three days. The food was given out as one of the interventions to support families whose livelihood was disrupted by measures to control the spread of coronavirus.

State Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees Musa Ecweru told parliament that the food has so far been given to 25,548. He was this afternoon presenting a statement on the government move to proceed with the distribution of relief food in Kampala and Wakiso districts in disregard of a directive issued earlier by Parliament.

Parliament last week asked the government to halt the food distribution during the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown, saying in most cases, programs meant to benefit all Ugandans stop in Kampala and Wakiso as opposed to reaching out to the intended beneficiaries in the countryside.

But contrary to this decision, the government started the distribution of food in the two districts on Saturday. As part of the arrangement, each beneficiary is receiving three kilograms of beans, six kilograms of flour and salt. Lactating mothers and the sick are given two kilograms of powdered milk and two kilograms of sugar. The relief according to government is distributed through the local council system.

Before parliament could proceed with business on Tuesday, Bukonzo West MP Atkins Katusabe raised a procedural matter on whether it was right for parliament to go on with deliberations on national matters that are not respected. Katusabe said that disregarding directives of parliament is a direct attack on the Constitutional office of the Speaker of Parliament.

Kadaga equally said that there was a need for the government to explain why they went ahead to distribute food in Kampala and Wakiso districts contrary to the parliament decision.

Ecweru explained that any delay in the distribution of food items could have caused a loss of lives in different slums, hospitals and care homes. He added that the relief food had so far saved 25,548 people in 7,548 households who would otherwise be going hungry.

Ecweru said that it was not President Yoweri Museveni who directed the defiance of parliament but a decision was taken by his ministry.

However, Leader of Opposition Betty Aol Ocan said that the distribution of food was not done in a fair manner since it is in a confined area. She noted that other parts of the country also have slums and that all Ugandans were affected in the same manner.

Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko told parliament that even in Kampala where the government claims to be distributing food only a few individuals are receiving the relief.

Kadaga said that there is still a problem with the food distribution saying that it seems like government has no clear plan to ensure that other parts of the country also receive relief food.

URN