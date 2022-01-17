Gov’t releases UGX 500M for renovation of Maziba primary school

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has finally released 500 Million Shillings for the renovation of Maziba Primary School.

The structures that include seven classroom blocks, head teacher’s office, staffroom, and store were destroyed by landslides in May 2020. However, there was no intervention from the government leaving teachers and parents uncertain if the school will reopen.

Parents accused the government of delaying to intervene. When schools reopened on Monday, the administration opted to use structures of the nursery section and the nearby resource room of Bukinda Core-Primary Teachers College Bukinda as classrooms.

Moses Bwengye Tumwijukye, Kabale District Education Officer says that funds from the government were deposited on the district bank account this week. Tumwijukye however says that they will have to seek guidance from relevant authorities whether the district should look for a contractor or wait for Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) Engineering department to take over the works.

Wilfred Niwagaba, Ndorwa East County Member of Parliament says that the government is also yet to release more shillings 300 million which the parliamentary disaster committee last year recommended for the school’s facelift.

