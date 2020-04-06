Gov’t pledges to account for COVID-19 funds

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has said that it will account for all the funds received for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, staff from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) handed over 376 million shillings to the Ministry of Health.

This same amount was donated to all the seven IGAD member states in a bid to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Diana Atwine the Health Permanent Secretary says that government will account for every penny they get received from the donors for the COVID-19 fight.

Dr. Moriku Joyce Kaducu, Minister of State for Primary Health Care hailed IGAD for the gesture and also for coming up with resolutions of formulating a comprehensive response strategy for the region and also their resolution to establish an IGAD emergency fund among others.

Lucy Daxbacher, who represented the Executive Secretary of IGAD, says with over 340 cases in the IGAD countries, the donation is a token of solidarity to all the countries which are meant to help the task force on the COVID-19.

Daxbacher says that IGAD is open to help Uganda and other member states in regards to ending COVID-19 and any other challenges that the countries face.

Emmanuel Ainebyona the spokesperson of the Health Ministry says even private individuals who donated will receive a full report and accountability of what the money was used for.

Several individuals have made both cash and non-cash donations to government for COVID-19 fight.

Some prominent individuals include Sulaiman Kabangala Mbuga aka SK Mbuga who donated 40,000 kilograms of maize flour, Businessman Hamis Kiggundu 100 million shillings, Motorola donated communication equipment’s, Sudhir Ruparelia donated two pickups, ABSA Bank 100 million, others are contributions of beverages, mattresses to support isolation centres among others.

*****

URN