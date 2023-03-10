Gov’t launches multi-billion water project in Zombo district

Zombo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Zombo Town Council in the West Nile region will soon have access to piped water supply, thanks to a new partnership between the government of Uganda and German.

The 5.3 billion Shillings project is aimed at ensuring a clean water supply to residents of Zombo Town Council and the neighbouring sub-counties of Nyapea and Athuma through the construction of reservoir tanks at Aliza and Ajere hills.

Under the same project,10 stances of toilets will be constructed at Zombo main market, as will be four stances at Zombo Lower primary school, as well as an office block for National Water and Sewerage Corporation at Zombo Town Council. The project which was handed over to King Albert Construction engineering company on Thursday is expected to be completed within one year.

Speaking at the project handover, the Water and Sanitation Development Facility-North Engineer Yusuf Lule said that the government has also received separate funding from the German government to construct a piped water supply system in the rapidly growing urban centres of Zeu in Zeu sub-county and Alangi trading centre Alangi sub-county.

Zombo district chairperson James Uyullu Uruna urged the contractor to ensure that the district gets value for money from the investment as well as the partnership which is the sole hope for the residents to solve the water challenges in Zombo town council and neighbouring sub-counties.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson LC III Zombo town council Naftali Uchamagiu said that the authorities had secured the land for the wall and compensated the landowners in all the areas covered by the project.

Zombo has 1,402 domestic water points which serve a total of 247,571 people, of whom 208,801 are in rural areas. 319 water points have been non-functional for over five years and are considered abandoned.

