Gov’t issues standard operating procedures for boda bodas

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for boda boda cyclists.

This was disclosed by the State Minister for Transport Joy Kabatsi on Tuesday while addressing Parliament.

Ministry of Health issued regulations that riders are not supposed to carry passengers since it could lead to the spread of the coronavirus disease due to lack of social distance.

Currently, motorcyclists are restricted to only delivery services and transporting passengers under emergency circumstances.

Parliament has over the past one month asked the government to prepare standard operating procedures for boda bodas.

Last week, boda boda operators sued the government for not allowing them to resume passenger transport.

Through their association, the National Federation of Professional Cyclists Network (NFPC), the boda boda riders state that government is acting in a discriminatory manner by allowing other businesses, particularly other public transport service providers to reopen and yet stop them from carrying passengers.

According to Kabatsi, all boda boda cyclists should sanitize regularly including their jackets and motorcycles before each trip. They will also be required to wear helmets which should be sanitized while passengers wear face shields or masks.

Cyclists should also carry one passenger while they will also park two meters apart at the stages.

Other measures include having a valid riding license, valid third party insurance and the motorcycle must be in good mechanical condition.

Anifa Kawooya, the Woman MP Ssembabule said that Parliament should give a go-ahead to the cyclists to resume operations and not to wait for the President’s announcement.

Centenary Robert the Kasese Municipality MP asked government to provide special financial assistance and credit to the cyclists when they resume. He says that their businesses and livelihood has been greatly affected by the lockdown.

******

URN