Gov’t issues operating procedures for children’s homes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has issued operating procedures to all children homes.

According to the Ministry, there are over 6,000 children in the different children’s homes and rehabilitation centres across the country.

State Minister for Youths and Children Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi on Monday told journalists at the Media Centre that each home should have a COVID-19 task-force comprising of at least three members one of whom shall be a child aged 12 yrs and above.

The task force will among others ensure that all children in the homes and those brought in are checked of COVID-19. There are also supposed to separate sick children and staff.

Nakiwala adds that there should be continuous awareness creation on causes, symptoms, transmission and prevention of transmission of COVID-19.

Nakiwala also says that social distancing of four meters should be maintained in the homes.

She also suspended games and sports and other recreational activities that require close contact among children. Also group prayers have been suspended in observance of the presidential directive.

According to the procedures, the homes should also ensure minimal contact with persons from outside by ensuring that no visitors are allowed during the lockdown.

Others include no court proceedings for juveniles and resettlement programs.

Nakiwala says that anyone who abuses the rights of children shall face the law.

She called upon parents and caretakers to educate each child in their homes about COVID-19.

