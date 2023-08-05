Gov’t invisible in effort to recover Kasenyi drown victim’s bodies

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A frantic and resource-limited search is still ongoing to recover the bodies of over twenty people who drowned on Lake Victoria on Tuesday morning. Hordes of relatives have been camping at Kasenyi landing site, desperately hoping to find their loved ones.

Ronald Bogere, the chairman of the Landing site and spokesperson of the local fishermen’s association, expressed his dismay at the lack of government support in this difficult situation. “The people you see here (bereaved) have nothing to eat, they are also becoming a problem in terms of sanitation because when they want to ease themselves they have no proper place to go to,” he said.

“We would expect Government or concerned agencies to help out with at least fuel because the area where bodies are expected to be is a bit far away from here. But it is us improvising. Government should help out,” he added. Bogere also blamed the government for the loss of life, citing the high cost of life jackets, which are crucial for water travelers’ safety, especially during turbulent lake conditions.

“Those jackets range between Shillings 60,000 and 150,000 depending on your weight. The bigger the person the more expensive is the jacket because the more weight the jacket can carry, the higher the price. Government should either provide them for free or lift taxes off those items to bring down prices to enhance water transport safety,” he said.

The accident highlights the need for better enforcement of safety regulations for passenger vessels, including the provision of life jackets. Currently, the enforcement of such regulations appears to be lacking, leading to such devastating incidents. The National Unity Platform (NUP) party and its leader, Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine), have shown support by providing food supplies and financial assistance to grieving families. Three bodies have so far been located, and there are fears that a total of twenty-two victims may have drowned.

The canoe was carrying passengers and merchandise from Kalangala to Kasenyi when it experienced engine failure and was hit by a massive wave. The boat capsized, leaving many victims in distress. Amanya Crispus, a fisherman, explains that traditionally, when a body is found, it is kept in place until all other victims are located, and then they are retrieved together.

“Gwebazudde aba alina okulinda banne be yali atambula nabo nabo balabike olwo gyonna ne gilyooka giggibwaayo (A body located has to wait for those of colleagues one was traveling with to also be located, then they can all be retrieved at once), he explained. The situation remains emotionally charged as families anxiously wait for any updates and hope for closure. One survivor of the accident, Namulindwa Kobusingye Doreen, shared her experience and the last communication she had with the people on board before the tragic event unfolded.

“We last communicated on the phone with the people who were on board at around 4:00 am. When we communicated again at around 5:00 am, there was an attempt at answering us the phone went off and all other contacts on board could no longer be got. At around 7:30 am, we were told the boat had capsized,” she said.

*****

URN