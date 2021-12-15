Gov’t handling Kenya ban on poultry products: Minister Lumumba

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has intervened in the ongoing impasse between Kenya and Uganda over importation of the latter’s poultry products.

The ban is the most recent in a series of trade embargos that Kenya has slapped on her neighbours. Kenya has in recent times banned the importation of maize, milk and beef from Uganda.

According to Justine Kasule Lumumba, the Minister for General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, Kenya’s latest ban on Uganda’s poultry products is a big concern that government is handling.

“This issue has been brought to the attention of government and as I speak, a meeting is on going under the chair of Rt Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs together with the Ministers of Agriculture and Trade,” Kasule Lumumba told Parliament during the plenary sitting on Tuesday.

The matter was raised by Abdallah Kiwanuka, Mukono County North MP.

Kiwanuka echoed how Ugandan farmers are counting losses for failure to export their perishable poultry products to neighbouring Kenya in defiance with the East African Federation and Open market protocol.

He appealed that government responds in equal measure by restricting the importation of some of Kenya’s products into the country.

“Government should come in and engage the government of Kenya to agree on various products which can enter into open market protocol. If these engagements fail, then our government should in retaliation, ban Kenya’s products. It is unfortunate that Kenya exports more chicks to Uganda but when it comes to Uganda exporting, then there is a ban,” Kiwanuka said.

“Discussions are on because if we are to integrate then we must work together. This matter is affecting our farmers because 70 per cent of eggs are exported to Kenya, while 80 per cent of chicks in Uganda are supplied by Kenya, So, this concerns us all,” she said.