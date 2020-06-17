Gov’t earmarks UGX 19 Bn to construct fruit processing factory in Nwoya

Nwoya, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government through the National Agricultural Advisory Services – NAADS has earmarked UGX 19 billion to construct a fruit processing factory in Nwoya district.

The project whose main objective is to add value to the abundant fruits in the district and the entire region is a partnership between NAADS and Delight Uganda Limited, manufacturers of cheers juice, Nwoya Fruit Growers Cooperative Society and Nwoya district local government.

Khadija Nakakande, the NAADS communication officer in an interview told Uganda Radio Network – URN that the Nwoya Fruit Processing Factory project is a presidential pledge to the people of Nwoya and that it shall benefit over 5,000 fruit out-growers in the district who are growing mangoes, oranges and guavas.

Nakakande revealed that the fruit processing factory will have the capacity to process 12 metric tonnes of fruits per hour.

She also adds that the procurement process of the contractor is underway and that the actual work is expected to start by the beginning of next financial year.

Patrick Okello Oryema, the Nwoya district chairman welcomed the project saying the over 5,000 fruits out-growers in the district will have their fruits ready for harvest in the next two years and that if there is no ready market, they will have struggled for nothing.

Oryema also appealed to NAADS to speed up the procurement process since the farmers will have their fruits ready for harvest very soon.

URN