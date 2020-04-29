Gov’t donates food to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has donated food relief to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital. It will be distributed to patients in health facilities which include Masindi hospital, Kikuube health center IV, Kibaale Hospital, Kyankwanzi hospital, Kiryandongo Hospital and Buliisa Health Center IV.

The relief food includes 15,000 kg of posho, 3,465kg of beans, 1,400 litres of milk and 350kg of salt.

Dr.Peter Mukobi, the Hoima Regional Referral Hospital Director says that the donation is timely since there are many vulnerable patients at the facility that need support.

Dr Joseph Ruyonga, the District Health Officer warned the public against faking illness to receive food.

Kadir Kirungi, the Hoima LCV chairperson says although the government has donated food to patients, support should also be extended to the over 250 vulnerable people who were quarantined after getting into contact with the two confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hoima district.

Out of the 79 COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country, two were from Hoima district including a 55-year-old man, a resident of Kibugubya village in Kyabigambire sub-county who returned from Afghanistan and a prominent businesswoman in Hoima town who returned from Dubai.

They have since been discharged from hospital.

