Gov’t disburses UGX 11Bn for land compensation in Amuru

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has disbursed 11 Billion shillings for the second phase of land compensation in Lakang sub county, Amuru district.

Michael Lakony, the Amuru LCV chairperson says that the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development wired eleven billion shillings to the bank accounts of 55 landowners.

These are part of the 95 landowners under the Lamogi Land Trust Development Association who in 2020 refused compensation for their lands until fresh verification was conducted.

According to Lakony, each beneficiary received between 200 and 250 million shillings. Each acre of land is valued at at least one million and three hundred thousand shillings.

In 2017, the Government surveyed more than 10,000 hectares of land covering six villages of Kololo, Omee, Pailyech, Lwak Obito, Lujoro, and Bana in Lakang sub-county for the establishment of Madhvani Sugar Factory.

The land reportedly belonged to 209 individuals, 114 of them were paid 11 billion shillings’ compensation.

Lakony says the remaining 40 landowners will be paid within a period of two weeks in the last phase of the payment. He noted that all those who are fully paid have been asked to vacate the land to pave way for the establishment of the sugar factory.

Geoffrey Osborn Oceng, the Amuru Resident District Commissioner says a team of experts from the Madhivani Group of Company has already conducted a feasibility study in the project area.

URN