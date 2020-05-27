Govt clears Ugandans abroad to return

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandans who wish to return from abroad have been given the green light.

It will however not be an evacuation, as they are expected to meet both the cost of their flights and institutional quarantine, sources as the Ministry of Health say

There are several Ugandans stuck abroad including English teachers in China, teachers in Rwanda, Ugandans who had traveled for conferences and studies, and prominent Ugandans like former Electoral Commission Chairperson Engineer Badru Kiggundu, Musician Eddie Kenzo and Acholi Paramount Chief, Rwot David Onen Acana II.

Reports indicate that cabinet on Monday cleared the 2,400 Ugandans stranded abroad to return following pressure and calls to have them evacuated, like other nations were doing.

A registration exercise of Ugandans from last month made Ugandans stranded abroad anxious as they rushed to register.

However, Government was quick to clarify that this registration was for information and possible support to Ugandans stranded in form of visa extension, medicine and food support but not for repatriation.

Now after a series of engagements, and a presidential directive that a cabinet paper be drafted and a committee be instituted to study the matter, the government has cleared the stranded people to return.

On the side-lines of the Manifesto week at the Office of the Prime Minister on Tuesday, the Minister for Health Jane Ruth Aceng told the press that indeed the matter had been resolved, and the Ugandans will come back in phases.

Those who wish to come home will register with Ugandan embassies abroad and be linked with airlines that are operational.

She emphasized that only those who can meet their cost will be evacuated.

Aceng says that the government will now have to procure additional test kits for the Ugandans coming and also prepare on how to adequately manage them.

URN has learnt that this process has kicked off in countries like India where Ugandans stuck are being told to register and assured that as long as a certain number of travelers is met, they will then be supported to return home.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is expected to present a detailed statement on the evacuation of Ugandans in Parliament on Wednesday.