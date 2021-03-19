Gov’t asked to sensitize public on Covid-19 vaccine

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The presidential advisor on epidemics Monica Musenero has asked the government to sensitize the public about the on-going Covid-19 vaccination.

Musenero who is part of the COVID-19 national task force says that the low turn up of health workers for the vaccination exercise is not a good experience.

“Being one of the frontline workers, I am going to use this opportunity and vaccinate. I know this will help to serve as an example to the rest of the population that the vaccine is real and safe for them to build their immunity against the virus,” Musenero said.

There have been concerns about the AstraZeneca vaccine which is being used in the country following its suspension in some countries after some of the beneficiaries complained of the after-effects like blood clots.

While vaccinating at Kisenyi health centre on Thursday, Musenero said that the government must sensitize the public about the efficacy of the vaccines. She added that vaccines are safe to use and asked all eligible people to embrace them.

Meanwhile, healthcare workers at Kisenyi health centre in Kampala have received the AstraZeneca jabs as part of a phased rollout that started on March 11th, 2021, targeting frontline workers.

Betty Amongi, the Minister for Kampala Affairs said that Kampala has received vaccines for 13,000 people hence asking the population in Kampala to acknowledge the need to prioritize health workers.

KCCA has identified seven vaccination sites which will be located at health facilities in the five divisions of Kampala city.

*****

URN