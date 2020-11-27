Gov’t asked to review teachers salaries in wake of Covid-19

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Education experts have asked the government to consider reviewing the salary of teachers and other remunerations to attract teachers back to the profession.

Several teachers especially those in private schools resorted to various jobs and tried diverse skills for survival after several months without salaries following the closure of education institutions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Principal College of Education and External Studies Makerere University, Professor Fredrick Masagazi, government needs to prioritize salary increment for teachers as a motivation to supplement the counselling role that is being carried out.

Prof Masagazi recommends that government reviews the salary structure and the welfare of the teachers across the board to ensure that they don’t abandon the profession when schools reopen beyond for other classes.

Masagazi notes that when schools were closed in March, no program was put in place to support teachers. He explains that some teachers lacked the money to feed their families, forcing them into odd jobs as alternative sources of income.

He also adds that government should not only stop at supporting its schools but also consider extending the same support to the private schools as well, by contributing towards their SACCOs.

Masazi also said that teachers, learners and parents should embrace the homeschooling programme.

******

URN