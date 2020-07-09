Gov’t allocates UGX 500m for training refugees in vocational skills

Lamwo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has allocated 500 million shillings for training refugees of Palabek settlement camp in vocational skills.

Hillary Onek, the Minister for Refugees and Disaster Preparedness on Wednesday said that the funds will be channeled through Don Bosco Vocational Training Centre, a missionary owned centre in Palabek sub county, Lamwo district.

Onek explains that the money will be used to construct dormitories at the centre and install solar.

Don Bosco vocational centre currently has 60 female refugees training in tailoring. The mechanics and fabrication sections are still non-functional.

Onek says vocational training will financially and economically empower the refugees and make them become productive when they return to their home countries.

Scovia Aloyo, an instructor at the centre’s tailoring department says that the training will involve refugees and the host communities and will be conducted at no cost.

Father Don Bosco, the founder of the centre disclosed that more than 400 South Sudan refugees have been trained in wood carpentry and tailoring and have returned to their countries.

Titus Jogo, the Rrefugees desk officer for Adjumani and Lamwo districts says that there are about 42,000 South Sudanese refugees in Palabek settlement camp and approximately 1.5 million total refugees in Uganda.

******

URN