Government to dispatch 225,476 face masks to Moroto

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government will dispatch 225,476 face masks for distribution to the residents of Moroto district as part of a plan to provide all citizens with masks.

The plan was revealed by Samson Olum, the Acting Commissioner in the Ministry of Health during a sensitization meeting on Friday about the use of face masks as a preventive measure against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Olum said that the government was procuring the masks for over 30 million people countrywide and distribution would commence next week in border districts such as Moroto where there is high risk of infection. He said government plans to send 225, 476 masks for free distribution to the public in Moroto targeting persons from 6 years and above.

The plan to procure over 225,000 masks for Moroto is based on the 2014 census where Moroto is estimated to have about 284,301 people with a target population of an estimated 218, 909 people who are 6 years and above.

According to these estimates, Moroto will get close to 7,000 additional masks to cater for migrants into the district.

Charles Onyang Omuudu, the Acting Moroto District Health Officer however says government estimates were unrealistic because the population of Moroto has grown since the last census was conducted. He said the masks will not be enough for the whole population in the district.

Dr. Peter Lochoro, the team leader Ministry of Health COVID-19 mask guideline dissemination and CUAMM Country Representative said there is a statutory instrument in place that can be used to enforce or cause arrest if one is not using a face mask after the government has distributed masks to the population.

*******

URN