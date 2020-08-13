Government to construct 20 fish ponds in Kitgum

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government is set to construct at least 20 fish ponds in Kitgum district to promote fish farming and to generate income for the locals.

According to the Ministry of Environment who will undertake the project, the pilot project will be established along the banks of river Pager and other water bodies within and outside Kitgum municipality.

Beatrice Atim Anywar, the State Minister for Environment also the Kitgum municipality legislator revealed to Uganda Radio Network – URN in an interview today that the project will be undertaken through her ministry.

Anywar who did not disclose how much government will sink in the pilot project says the initiative will target youth, most of whom are currently unemployed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

She said some youth groups within the municipality have already been reached out to identify their project location to pave way for government to launch construction of the fish ponds. Anywar says the youth will be provided with fingerlings and capital for the venture.

Anywar says the project component will also see tree planting along pager river banks and wetlands which are all aimed at conserving the environment from degradation.

Hellen Lembe Aditi, the Kitgum municipal council production officer said she is happy with the initiative adding that fish farming is a lucrative business.

She notes that the municipality doesn’t have enough sources of fish for the growing population and notes that with an already established market, the initiative will thrive. Most fish sold within the municipality comes from Lake Kyoga and Lake Victoria.

Aditi says fish farming requires less land and capital compared to other forms of agricultural ventures yet its return is enormous.

Aditi however says the municipal council department of production and environment will offer guidance on establishment of the fish ponds to ensure they are environmentally friendly.

Kitgum municipality has at least 30 fish ponds owned by private fish farmers rearing cat fish and tilapia along river Pager.

Late last month, about five of the fish ponds were submerged in flood waters that washed away thousands of matured fish after pager river burst its banks.

******

URN