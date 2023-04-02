Government to build more airfields to boost tourism

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Museveni said that the Ugandan government is determined to build several upcountry airfields that will help not only tourists but travellers in general as one of the ways to boost tourism.

While addressing investors and trade representatives at the annual Trade Representative Forum (TRF) at State House Entebbe organized by the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development (PACEID), Museveni described Uganda’s climate as the best and most favourable for tourists around the world.

“We used to have problems of lack of peace in the past but that stopped long ago. The only issue is now promotion,” Museveni said.

“I have already told the government that we need to build more airfields near the national parks. This is because some of the rich people don’t have time to come and land at Entebbe and drive 500 miles to Kidepo national park. Its only small people can manage to do that but the rich people want to come in their private jets, land in the national park and then fly out. So, we shall have to build more hard surface airports in Kidepo, Kasese, Kihiihi, Gulu etc.”

According to the chairman of Uganda Tourism Board, Daudi Migereko, before the Covid pandemic, tourism was Uganda’s number one foreign exchange earner fetching the country 1.6 million dollars and it had been predicted that Uganda would be among the 10 fastest growing fastest destinations for leisure, travel and spending between the year 2020 and 2026.