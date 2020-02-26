Government reinstates mandatory vehicle inspection

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has reinstated mandatory motor vehicle inspection, almost two years after it was suspended by Parliament following investigations into the contract award.

Dennis Katungi, the Communication and Media Relations Manager at the Uganda Media Center disclosed this while addressing journalists.

He explained that parliament resolved early this week to resume the mandatory vehicle inspection exercise.

Katungi noted that the policy will help control air pollution by vehicles and enable the monitoring of vehicle population in the country.

In 2016, government contracted Swiss firm, Société Générale De Surveillance -SGS to conduct mandatory vehicle inspection to ascertain their road worthiness with the aim of reducing carnage on Ugandan roads.

However, the contract ran in trouble when parliament launched investigations following complaints of influence peddling by some employees in the Works Ministry.

Parliament voted to cancel the contract but the Attorney General, William Byaruhanga, informed the House that government would pay heavily if such a decision is taken.

Government then said it would renegotiate the contract.

Last year, the Ministry of Works Permanent Secretary, Bageya Waiswa told URN that government had completed negotiations with SGS and was waiting for cabinet approval to start the inspection services.

SGS set up several vehicle inspection stations at Kawanda along Bombo road, Nabbingo off Masaka highway, Entebbe in Namulanda and Mbale among others areas.

URN