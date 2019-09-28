Government ordered to produce re-arrested Kaweesi murder suspects

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The High Court has ordered government to produce two suspects in the murder of former police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi, who were re-arrested after being granted bail.

They are Yusuf Nyanzi and Jibril Kalyango.

Justice Henrietta Wolayo of Civil Division of High Court on Friday ordered the Attorney General and Police to produce the two in court on Monday and explain why they have been detained for more than mandatory 48 hours.

The order is specifically directed to the Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola, the Deputy Director Special Investigations Division of Police, Elly Womanya and Attorney General.

It followed an application by the suspect’s lawyers led by Anthony Wameli which was filed two weeks ago.

In the application, the lawyers argued that shortly after their release on bail by Justice Lydia Mugambe of the International Crimes Division, three suspects including Nyanzi, Kalyango and Mugerwa were arrested by armed state operatives.

They were reportedly taken to unknown place and held incommunicado which infringed on their constitutional freedom of liberty.

On Wednesday when the application came up for hearing, the Attorney General’s representative, Brian Musota told court that he needed more time to scrutinize the application before responding.

Musota, however, told court that he contacted the Inspector General of Police who reportedly told him that suspects are in their custody and about to prefer fresh charges against them.

However, the Defense Lawyer Wameli asked court to order for their production arguing that it’s now 16 days since they were rearrested, they don’t know the suspect’s health conditions and their whereabouts.

The trio are part of eight suspects charged with terrorism, aggravated robbery and murder of Kaweesi his bodyguard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Mambewa.

The others are Abdu Rashid Mbazira, Aramaathan Noordin Higenyi and Bruhan Balyejusa and Shafiq Kasujja and Joshua Kyambadde alias Abdu Rahman.

