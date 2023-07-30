Government finally deploys medical interns

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health received clearance to deploy Medical Interns to the 58 internship centres across the country.

Dr Henry Mwebesa, Director General, of Health Services, revealed that they have subsequently released a deployment list for the interns under revised terms as guided by Government.

“The delayed deployment was occasioned by factors beyond the control of the Ministry of Health.”

“Government will therefore deploy the 1,901 Medical Interns within the available budget at a NET monthly allowance of UGX 1,000,000 (One Million Shillings Only) per intern to facilitate accommodation and feeding,” Mwebesa said in a statement.

He noted that all the Medical Interns are expected to report to their various training centres by 3rd August 2023.

The respective Hospital Directors will issue the Interns with deployment letters and organize their induction.