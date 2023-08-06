Government cuts Internet cost by 50% to improve service delivery

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Government reduced the Cost of the Internet from US$ 70 to US$35 per Mbps per month to facilitate service delivery, according to a statement released by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance and the National Information and Technology Authority Uganda (NITA U), on Tuesday.

While addressing Journalists at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister of ICT and National Guidance said, the Internet reduction will enable Ugandans to access essential services cheaply.

He enumerated the essential services to include; the cost of applying online for passports, National IDs and Land Titles among others.

“The Government of Uganda has taken key steps to prioritize the development of the ICT Sector which include; the Development of the Digital Uganda Vision and the Development of ICT Infrastructure all over the country which is in line with Government Policies and strategies like; the Uganda Vision 2040 and the National Development Plan (NDP),” he said.

Dr Baryomunsi added that; Government has set up a total of 280 free Internet Hotspots in Kampala, which will be accessed at Market places, Hospitals, Schools and Kampala City Square among others. He in addition said, Government has put in place similar free Internet Hotspots in 300 places upcountry.