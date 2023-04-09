Government acquires 49% stake in Igongo Cultural Centre

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government finally acquired a 49 per cent share in Igongo Cultural Centre and Country Hotel located in Mbarara. The move follows the conclusion of the share acquisition deal last month.

Igongo Cultural Centre located at Biharwe along the Mbarara-Masaka highway has emerged as a popular destination for travellers and tourists. Apart from providing hotel services, a section of the complex houses a museum or cultural centre mainly showcasing aspects of the Ankole culture from cattle keeping, food, housing, and dressing among others.

The government’s stake will be run by the state agency; Nile Hotel International Ltd whose business has in the past concentrated in Kampala running Nile Hotel and Conference Centre. The hotel is run under a 30-year concession by Kenya-based Serena Tourism Promotion Services, which renamed it Kampala Serena Hotel in 2004.

Nile Hotel International Ltd manager Joseph Barungi said that the owners of Igongo Hotel applied to the Government to invest in the facility. It is said that the owners of the centre needed a bailout to recover from a financial gap left by a debt that was acquired to complete the 4-star hotel.