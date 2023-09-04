Google tests watermark to identify AI images

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Google is trialling a digital watermark to spot images made by artificial intelligence (AI) in a bid to fight disinformation according to the BCC report. Developed by DeepMind, Google’s AI arm, SynthID will identify images generated by machines.

It works by embedding changes to individual pixels in images so watermarks are invisible to the human eye, but detectable by computers. But DeepMind said it is not “foolproof against extreme image manipulation”. As technology evolves, it is becoming increasingly more complex to tell the difference between real images and artificially generated ones.

They allow people to create images in seconds by inputting simple text instructions, leading to questions over copyright and ownership worldwide. Google has its own image generator called Imagen, and its system for creating and checking watermarks will only apply to images created using this tool.