God made Oulanyah speaker to fight witchcraft, corruption: Parliamentary chaplain

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rev Canon Christine Shimanya of the Parliamentary Anglican Chaplaincy says God made Jacob Oulanyah, the Speaker to fight witchcraft and corruption in Uganda.

Shimanya made the statement while presiding over prayers at Oulanyah’s home in Muyenga on Sunday night. Oulanyah died on Sunday morning in Seattle, United States of America. He was flown there for specialized treatment on February 3rd.

She disclosed that she told Oulanyah that God’s vision for him as the Speaker of Parliament was to end corruption and witchcraft.

Shimanya added that Oulanyah was a great leader, friendly and God fearing.

Though Shimanya did not explain how she got the message which she passed on to Oulanyah that he had been commissioned to witchcraft and corruption. There have been rumours of some legislators using witchcraft to retain their seats, win favours or defeat opponents.

“I am happy that Oulanyah never bowed to any other God to became Speaker,” Shimanya noted.

While delivering her sermon at the vigil held at Oulanyah’s home, Shimanya also urged mourners to desist from telling lies as they eulogize the fallen Speaker.

President Yoweri Museveni announced that Oulanyah died at 10:30am on Sunday March 20.

Following the announcement, there was heavy deployment of soldiers and police officers at Oulanyah’s home on Majid Musisi Close in Muyenga.

The security officers lined up the roads leading to Oulanyah’s home such as Kiwafu road, Tank Hill By-pass, Majid Musisi Close, Misaki Lwalanda road, Kasasula close while others were deployed at the main gate and compound.

Mourners started flocking the home at 3pm. However, security officers allowed only family members and selected parliamentary staff to access Oulanyah’s home because “there were no occupants or people to receive us,” a neighbour told our reporter.

Even though the home was later cleaned up and arrangements made to host mourners by 7pm, security officers restricted access to only relatives, parliamentary staff, and journalists. However, security was relaxed after midnight, when most of the dignitaries had left Oulanyah’s home.

Richard Todwong, the Secretary General of the National Resistance Movement-NRM, the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Deputy Speaker Anita Among, Health minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng and parliamentary staff were some of the mourners who had arrived by 8pm. Others included Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Frank Tumwebaze, the Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries and many members of parliament mainly from Greater North.

Deputy Speaker Among and Dr. Aceng, according to reliable sources, returned from the USA at around 10am on Sunday morning. They traveled last Tuesday with Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, President General of Democratic Party Norbert Mao to visit the deceased.

Among told mourners that without prior experience, she has had to preside over majority of the sittings of parliament since last year because of Oulanyah’s ill health.

She described Oulanyah as a great boss, a friend and mentor.

The Premier Robinah Nabbanja noted that Oulanyah had directed her to learn how to work with his deputy Among.

She eulogised him as a great leader who was very passionate about his people in Omoro and eradicating poverty in Northern Uganda.

Dr. Chris Baryomunsi says Oulanyah’s remains will most likely return during the week. Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, President General of Democratic Party Norbert Mao will escort the body back to Uganda.

Oulanyah 56, was an agricultural economist, lawyer, and served as Deputy Speaker of Parliament from 2011 – 2020 under Rebecca Kadaga before defeating her on 24 May 2021, to become Speaker of the 11th Parliament.

