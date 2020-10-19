Go read books! Kyambogo vice chancellor tells off his staff

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Professor Elli Katunguka, the Vice Chancellor Kyambogo University has advised staff of Kyambogo University to go for further studies in order to meet the requirements for being appointed to serve in administration positions.

Professor Katunguka’s comments come at a time when a section of academic staff are bickering over continued importation of university managers. The staff argue that 90% of university’s top senior managerial positions are occupied by people who come from outside the university like Makerere, University Christian University and Makerere business school.

They claim that the situation has its shortcomings as the managers lack a grasp of the university philosophical background. They further contend that this has caused challenges like poor relationship between administrators and the staff.

But Katunguka refutes these claims saying that Kyambogo University is a national and public Institution and anybody who meets the qualifications can take the position. He adds that staff, instead of bickering, should work hard and look for the requirements needed to serve in these top managerial positions.

According to Rev. Dr. Grace Lubaale, the Kyambogo University Academic Staff representative to council, this tendency of appointing “outsiders” disharmony and affects the confidence of staff that started their professional careers at the University.

But Professor Katunguka says that if they want to be part of the top managers of the university, they should work hard and further their studies because they will not be given these positions if they cannot meet the requirements needed for such positions.

Kyambogo University top managers came from “outside”, like Vice Chancellor Professor Eli Katunguka Rwakishaya who was head-hunted from Makerere University, Professor Maria Musoke, the Kyambogo Deputy VC in charge of Academic affairs who is also from Makerere University while Fabian Nabugomu, the Deputy VC for Finance and Administration is from UCU.

Charles Okello the Kyambogo university secretary emphasizes that this is a public university and if there is any position, it is advertise externally to attract whoever meets the requirements.

Okello further says that staff should appreciate what they have achieved because there are staff members who have been through various positions and promotions because of their performance and acquiring academic achievements.

Professor Elli Katunguka has been Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor since February 2014. His term of office is expected to come to a close next year.

He replaced Prof. John Opuda-Asibo who served in acting capacity following when the contract of Prof Isaiah Omolo Ndiege expired on January 12, 2014.

Ndiege spent almost half of his term out of office due to administrative conflicts that led to several strikes at Kyambogo University.

