Glovo launches ‘The Couriers Pledge’ in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Glovo, one of the world’s leading multi-category platforms has announced “The Couriers Pledge” launch in Uganda, a commitment by the company to increase the social rights and benefits available to all registered couriers.

Since the initiation of the program in 2021, The Couriers Pledge is said to have impacted more than 22,000 couriers across different markets where Glovo operates.

The company says over the past year, couriers from Ghana and Kenya have been taking advantage of a variety of benefits, and now Ugandan couriers will have their chance to experience them as well.

The project has been officially launched in Uganda, focusing on safety courses, improved insurance, parental support coverage, and learning programs.

As part of its commitment to establish a fairer future of work and provide access to greater security and protection to couriers, Glovo has pledged four commitments: fairer earnings, improved insurance coverage, safety and maintenance, proactive management and caring for the couriers’ community.

Berta Morera, Uganda’s General Manager, said: “By providing couriers with The Couriers Pledge benefits, Glovo is demonstrating its commitment to creating a supportive and equitable environment for those involved in the gig economy in Uganda.”

“At Glovo, we believe that The Couriers Pledge is a crucial tool in setting a new standard for the gig economy in Uganda. It is a path to ensuring that couriers are given the rights and protections they deserve while providing an efficient and reliable delivery service. We believe that this initiative will bring about a fairer, more sustainable economy for all,” added Tokunbo Ibrahim, Glovo’s Head of Government Relations SAA.

Kabuye Kyofatogabye, the Minister of State for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs commended Glovo for including financial literacy training in the couriers’ training program, as this will be instrumental in improving their financial literacy and equipping them with the skills they need to succeed.

“The Glovo Courier Pledge will undoubtedly improve the work conditions of couriers and help them to build personal businesses outside of Glovo,” he said.

“I believe that by taking advantage of the opportunities provided through the pledge, couriers will be well-positioned to seize future earning opportunities and achieve greater economic empowerment.”

The Couriers Pledge, which has been drafted in collaboration with the Fairwork Foundation, has been inspired by the principles and rules that they have established to achieve fairness and guarantee conditions for gig couriers and guided by WageIndicator’s data on fair earnings and living wages of our countries, and Qover and Chubb’s insurtech shield.