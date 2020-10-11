GISO, 18 others arrested in connection to stolen Kenyan cattle

Sironko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 19 suspects have been arrested in the areas of Mt. Elgon in connection to raid of animals from Western Kenya. Last week, Uganda Police indicated that Kenyan authorities reported the theft of over 100 heads of cattle from Western Kenya.

Police teamed up with Uganda Wildlife Authorities-UWA rangers and launched a hunt for the animals in areas around Mt. Elgon leading to the arrest of close to 20 suspects. Among the suspects is Moses Wetaka, the Legenya sub county Gombolola Internal Security Officer in Sironko district.

Sironko District Police Commander, Edison Muhangi told our reporter that six out of the 19 suspects appeared in court and were remanded to Mutufu prison. Muhangi notes that the cattle raiders are said to be in possession of 9 firearms. He said that they have since recovered 48 heads of cattle and seven of them have since been returned to their owners in Kenya.

41 others are still at Sironko central police station pending identification by their owners. “We are still searching for them. 7 were recovered on October 5th, 2020 and were handed over to their owners of Kenyan origin while 41 recovered on 8th and 9th are pending owners’ identification and handover” Muhangi told Uganda Radio Network.

URN