Girl commits suicide over boyfriend’s arrest

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Kyakatagwa village in Ndolo parish in Kabira sub-county in Kyotera district have teamed up with police to search for the body of a 16-year-old girl who decided to end her life protesting the arrest of her boyfriend.

The teenager decided to jump in the fast-flowing River Kyatakagwa on Monday evening leaving residents shocked. The teenager is said to have been in a relationship with a 25-year-old Boda boda cyclist, whose name has been withheld by police, for more than four months.

Her parents got concerned and ordered her to cancel the relationship since she was still young to be dating. She reportedly ignored her parents counsel and continued meeting her lover secretly.

Information reached her parents who decided to deploy informants to follow the teenager in a aim to catch the motorcyclist. Richard Kalanzi, the Kabira LC III chairperson says the informants succeeded when they caught the motorcyclist red-handed having sex with the girl in a bush.

They dragged the suspect to Kabira police post for defilement. According to Kabira, the teenager warned to do the unthinkable if her boyfriend isn’t released but her parents ignored the threats.

Judith Akello, the Kyotera District Police Commander (DPC) says they are collaborating with the residents to search for the teenager’s body as investigations continue.

*****

URN