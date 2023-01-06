Gianluca Vialli 1964-2023

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Italian and Chelsea football legend Gianluca Vialli has died aged 58.

“Everyone associated with Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of Gianluca Vialli, our former player and manager, at the age of just 58,” Chelsea said in a statment.

“As soon as he walked through the door at Stamford Bridge when already a global football star, Luca declared his wish to become a Chelsea legend. It is a target he undoubtedly reached, revered for his work on the pitch and in the dugout during some of the most successful years in our history. Loved by fans, players and staff at Stamford Bridge, Luca will be sorely missed not just by the Chelsea community, but the entire footballing world, including in his native Italy, where he was such an iconic figure.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW