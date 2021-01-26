Ghana to face Tanzania, Gambia, Morocco in Africa U-20 tournament

Accra, Ghana | THE INDEPENDENT | Ghana have been paired with Tanzania, Gambia, and Morocco in Group C of the 2021 Total Africa U-20 Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Mauritania next month, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said Monday.

Mauritania are drawn in Group A with Cameroon, Uganda and Mozambique, while Group B is made up of Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Namibia and the Central African Republic.

Ghana won the West African Football Union (WAFU) U-20 Zone B Cup of Nations in December last year to qualify alongside Burkina Faso for the tournament.

The Black Satellites will begin their campaign against Tanzania before taking on Morocco and Gambia.

This is the first time the U-20 African Cup of Nations has been expanded to 12 teams instead of the eight in previous tournaments.

The 2021 Total AFCON U-20 tournament, which will be played in the cities of Nouakchott and Nouadhibou, will commence on February 14 and end on March 4.

XINHUA