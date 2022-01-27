Thursday , January 27 2022
Ghana sacks coach Milovan Rajevac after AFCON group stage exit

Ghana sacks coach Milovan Rajevac after AFCON group stage exit

The Independent January 27, 2022

Milovan Rajevac has been sacked.

Accra, Ghana | Xinhua | The Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Wednesday terminated the contract of Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac, a week after the team bowed out of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

“This follows the receipt of the technical report from the coach, the medical report, and the report from the management committee following Ghana’s early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 tournament,” the FA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the GFA also sacked members of the Black Stars management committee.

The association thanked the Serbian trainer and the Black Stars management committee members for their service and wished them well in their future endeavors.

The GFA is expected to in the coming days announce a reconstituted technical team and management committee after due engagement with all relevant stakeholders.

Xinhua

